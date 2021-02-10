Global Swimwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

The swimwear market is much decentralized, and the top twenty players take up only 13% of the global market. There are many popular brands around the world, such as Speedo, Arena, Diana, Dolfin, Hosa, Zoke, FEW, Yingfa, TNZI, etc. And there are also a lot of products without brand or with pare brand. The global total sales volume is about 650 million Pcs in 2016, while the sales value is 14.5 billion $.
This report studies Swimwear in Global market, focuses on top Players in global market, with sales, price, value, gross margin and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Pentland Group
Arena
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
PARAH S.p.A
Seaspray
TYR Sport
Perry
NOZONE
Platypus
La Perla Group
AgonSwim
Andrew Christian
ASICS
Baci Lingerie
Bare Necessities
ASOS
Bj?rn Borg
H&M
Triumph
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, consumption, value, market share and growth rate of Swimwear in these regions, from 2011 to 2022 (forecast), like
China
Europe
USA
Japan
India
Latin America
Southeast Asia
Split by Product Types, with sales, value, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Women
Men
Boys
Girls
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, value, market share and growth rate of Swimwear in each application, can be divided into
Individual Use
Commercial Use