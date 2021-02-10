Global E-waste Recycling Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the E-waste Recycling market will register a 7.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1786.2 million by 2025, from $ 1344.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-waste Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-waste Recycling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-waste Recycling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by E-waste Recycling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Electrocycling

Eletronic Recyclers International

Umicore

Waste Management

Kuusakoski

GEEP

Gem

Dongjiang

Stena Metall Group

Cimelia

E-Parisaraa

Enviro-Hub Holdings

environCom

Veolia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-waste Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-waste Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-waste Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

