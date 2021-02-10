Food Diagnostics Systems By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Diagnostics Systems market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Food Diagnostics has been in market since last couple of years, but rising awareness towards food safety nowadays is acting as a catalyst to market. The advancement in diagnostic technologies for detecting the food contaminants are further driving the market growth. The market players are adopting new technologies to sustain the competition in market and drive the market. But the lack of standardized system is restraining the market growth.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of increasing installations, following which Immunoassay and Hybrid-systems are expected to grow fast. The North American market is estimated as the largest food diagnostic systems market, Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR with emerging markets in the region due to increasing demand for food safety and quality.

Some of the key players in the market are VWR International, Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Thermo Electron Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Omega Diagnostic Group Plc, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, Foss A/S, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Danaher Corporation, Bioconrtol Systems, Inc. , Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and 3M Company .

Applications covered:

GMO testing

Food shelf-life

Food nutrition

Food allergen

Food microbiology

Food chemistry

Other Applications

Diagnostic Consumables covered:

Reagents

Disinfectants

Test accessories

o Pipettes

o Micropipettes

o Syringes

o Other Test accessories

Others Diagnostic Consumables

o Gloves

o Disposable Bags

Contaminants covered:

Yersinia

Klebisiella

Novivirus

Shigella

Bacillus

Moulds

Pathogens

Listeria

Fusarium

Types Covered:

Immunoassay-based

Hybridization-based

o Microarrays

o Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

o Sequencers

o Gene amplifier

Chromatography-based

o Liquid chromatography

o Gas chromatography

o High pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC)

Testing kits

Spectrometry-based

o Mass spectrometry

o Biosensors

Other Types

o Microtome

o Spreaders

o Colony counters

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

