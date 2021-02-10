Global And United States Telecom Expense Management (TEM)Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Scope and Market Size
Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hosted
Managed Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone Global Enterprise
Tangoe
Dimension Data
Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft)
Calero
Accenture
CGI
Valicom
Asentinel
WidePoint Corporation
Avotus
The Northridge Group
CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Pomeroy (Getronics)
