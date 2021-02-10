GlobalBreast Biopsy Market Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Breast Biopsy Market Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

Global Breast Biopsy IndustryA breast biopsy is a procedure in which tissues are removed from the affected or suspicious area. The removed cells are then examined under a microscope and further tested to check for the presence of breast cancer. A biopsy is the only diagnostic procedure that can determine if the suspicious area is cancerous. Biopsy samples are sent to a laboratory for analysis where experts determine whether the cells are cancerous. The key factors contributing to the growth of the global breast biopsy market include high prevalence of breast cancer, increasing breast cancer screening programs, rising adoption of minimal invasive breast biopsies and high expenditure on breast cancer research. High cost of procedure, risk and harmful effects of breast biopsy are restraining the market. Introduction of new technologies such as vacuum assisted biopsy and rising awareness among women are some opportunity for the market.

The global breast biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, device and end user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into fine needle biopsy, core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy and others (lymph node and vacuum assisted biopsy. Surgical biopsy is further segmented into incisional and excisional. The core needle biopsy has the significant market during the forecast year and the vacuum assisted biopsy has the significant growth during the forecast year. The device market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables and localization wires. The end user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centre and research institute.

The global breast biopsy market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global breast biopsy market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to high prevalence of breast cancer, rising adoption of minimal invasive breast biopsies significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. The Asia pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global breast biopsy market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing breast cancer screening programs

Some of the key players operating in the global breast biopsy market are Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd., Leica biosystems and others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development for the growth of the market.

The market study of breast biopsy market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue

The report is intended breast biopsy providing companies, diagnostic centers and government organization for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global breast biopsy market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Breast Biopsy Market Research and Analysis, By Type Global Breast Biopsy Market Research and Analysis, By Device Global Breast Biopsy Market Research and Analysis, By End User Global Breast Biopsy Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of global breast biopsy market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global breast biopsy market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global breast biopsy market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned 1. ARGON MEDICAL