Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-party Logistics (3PL) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Exel Logistics
Menlo Worldwide Logistics
FedEx
Ryder Logistics
Tibbett and Britten
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Transportation
Sea Transportation
Railway Transportation
Highway Transportation
Market segment by Application, split into
Material Management
Supply Chain Management
Distribution Management
Shipment Packaging
Channel Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Third-party Logistics (3PL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Third-party Logistics (3PL) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-party Logistics (3PL) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.