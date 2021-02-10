The Nebulizers Market Staggering Double Digit Cagr Driven By Advanced & Cost Effective Technologies Forecasts Till 2027

Furthermore, the growing demand for home healthcare devices, rising geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol, tobacco, cigarettes, and other such products that might lead to respiratory diseases, are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the loss of drug during nebulization procedures, availability of various substitutes for nebulizers, and side effects of nebulizer solutions are expected to restrain the growth of the global nebulizers market.

Several market players such as OMRON Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others currently dominate the global nebulizers market. The key players are involved in awareness campaigns, product approvals, mergers, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in April 2020, B. Braun Melsungen AG received the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for using its infusion pumps with nebulizers to treat COVID-19 patients.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market in 2019, owing to the rising demand for respiratory diseases in the region. The nebulizers market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European nebulizers market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The nebulizers market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing incidence rate of respiratory diseases, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The nebulizers market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Nebulizers Market has been Segmented Based on the Type, Usage, Portability, and End User.

Based on the Type, the global nebulizers market has been segmented into mesh, jet, and ultrasonic. The mesh segment is further divided into active and passive. The jet segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its low cost as compared to other types of nebulizers.

On the basis of usage, the market has been segmented into reusable and disposable. The disposable nebulizers are expected to hold a major market share owing to their growing popularity amongst the users.

Based on the portability, the market has been segmented into tabletop and portable. The portable nebulizers market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its ease and convenience of use.

The market based on end-user has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the larger patient footfall in hospitals.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global nebulizers market are OMRON Healthcare (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), PARI (US), Vectura Group plc (UK), Rossmax International Ltd (Taiwan), Briggs Healthcare (US), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), Beurer GmBH (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Invacare Corporation (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).