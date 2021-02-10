Global Hand Dryer Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Hand Dryer Market is valued approximately USD 879.07 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The hand dryer is referred as electric devices which is used to dry wet hands by the help of blowing air. It has a wide range of application in hotels, public washrooms, malls and others. As the hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary. It is an innovative technology that helps in saving the environment with the mission to replace paper towel with the blowing air. The commendable application of hand dryer in hygiene mechanism and increasing burden of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to propel the growth of hand dryers’ market over the forecast years. Additionally, hand dryers are widely used in food industries while or before preparing food to remove bacteria/moisture, for purpose of hand contamination and environment contamination etc. Therefore, rising food and beverage industry across the globe and remarkable application of Hand dryers in it is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Plant and Food Research, the global food and beverage industry is growing at around 5% a year and the global expenditure incurred on food products by consumer is expected to reach over USD 20 trillion by 2030. Thus, the rapid growth in Food and beverage industry is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, presence of stringent government regulation regarding hygiene products and growing awareness among people regarding hand hygiene is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, High cost of initial installation of these devices as compared to paper towels is one of the prominent aspects hindering the acceptance of hand dryers over the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Hand Dryer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancement in technology along with growing demand for environmental-friendly devices facilitates paper and power saving is expected to drive the growth of market in the region over the forecast years. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in food and beverage industries and commendable application of hand dryers in it for hygiene purpose would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hand Dryer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Dryer, LLC

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

Excel Dryer

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Jet Air Hand Dryer

Hot Air Hand Dryer

By End-User:

Hotels

Food Processing & Food Services

Office Building

Healthcare care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – , 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hand Dryer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors