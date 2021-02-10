Wooden Decking Market 2021: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growing Demand, Key Manufacturers, Future Scenario, Regional Outlook and Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Wooden Decking Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global wooden decking market by its type, by application, by end user and region.

Market Highlights

The increase in the home improvement and the renovation projects in developed countries, is driving huge opportunities for the market. Wooden decking is used to build patios, garden landscaping, extend living areas, railings, and much more. Various types of wood are used to make a wooden decking. Growing demand for environmentally sustainable and low maintenance building products, is also expected to lead to the growth of the market. However, availability of substitutes such as plastic decks, may restrict the growth of the market.

Market Research Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global wooden decking market has been divided into three segments such as by type, by application and by end user. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as pressure-treated wood, redwood, cedar wood, tropical hardwood and others. Among the type, pressure-treated wood accounts the largest market share. Pressure-treated wood is durable and long lasting. It can withstand extreme moist and icy conditions. Upon being treated with waterborne preservatives, pressure-treated wood products become resistant to internal decaying, rots, and insects, which has increased its preference among customers. The product is widely adopted in residential and infrastructural buildings. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented as floor, wall, railing and others. For aesthetic reasons, people prefer wooden deck on floorings, walls, and railings, which are needed to ensure personal safety on all but true ground level decks.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as residential and non-residential. Residential segment dominates the application segment of the market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for wood decking across the residential segment, attributed to changing consumer lifestyle and increased consumer disposable income. Moreover, the growing demand across the construction industry, and increased home improvement & renovation projects, also fuel the demand of the market in residential applications. Non-residential application is expected to contribute significantly in the market growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increase in hospitality, corporate offices, education, and retail sector.

Key Players

The prominent players in the wooden decking market include Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.), UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland), Weyerhaeuser Company (U.S.), West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (Canada), Universal Forest Products, Inc. (U.S.), Metsa Group (Finland), Setra Group (Sweden), James Latham plc (U.K.), Cox Industries Inc. (U.S.), Humboldt Redwood Company and Mendocino Redwood Company (U.S.), Vetedy Group (U.S.)., Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.), Danzer (Austria), and Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (U.S.).

