Europe Pipe Market 2021: Industry is Expected to Expand at a 5.18% CAGR, to touch USD 73,824.8 Million Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report:

The Europe Pipe Market is anticipated to touch USD 73,824.8 million by 2023, as per an insightful report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is expected to expand at a 5.18% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). Pipes are instrumental in distribution of water in commercial, residential, and industrial settings. The material used in the fabrication and manufacture of pipes are paramount in ensuring the regular flow of liquids within complex networks.

The uptick witnessed in construction and manufacturing sectors in the region is the primary driver of the Europe pipe market. Rising demand for plastic pipes and demand in wastewater treatments is anticipated to fuel market demand over the forecast period. Supportive government policies pertaining to utilization of pipes in construction and energy sectors can bode well for the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials can act as a market deterrent. But increasing investments in oilfields and surge noticed in gas exploration and production activities can open up new opportunities for the market.

Overview

This report allows the user to gain a deeper understanding of the current events and trends in the Europe market for pipes. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts were able to make highly accurate projections in the report. MRFR’s report includes a thorough segmental analysis of the Europe pipe market segmented on the basis of material, end-user, and region with astute insights. This report has been prepared to assist industry participants in making informed decisions on growth strategies and operation management. Users will also come across drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints which are likely to influence the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segmentation

By material, the Europe pipe market has been segmented into copper, concrete, aluminum, plastic, steel, and others. The steel segment accounted for a large market share in 2016. It can continue its dominance till the end of the forecast period. By end-user, the market is segmented into chemicals, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food processing, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and others. Among end-users, the waste & wastewater segment has the highest growth potential.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under the following regions in Europe – Portugal, Italy, Germany, the U.K, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe with respective market sizing. The report discusses and interprets the current trends and future opportunities of the industry by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Key Players

Alfatubo, GPS PE Pipe Systems, Amanco, Corporación Empresarial de Materiales de Construcción, SA (COEMAC), Wavin Holding B.V., Saint Global S.A., Benteler International AG, Buhlmann Group, Aliaxis Group, Wienerberger AG, Europipe GmbH, and others are noteworthy players in the Europe pipe market. The market is highly competitive in nature with international brands attempting to capture market share from domestic manufacturers. Cost, product quality, and aftermarket services are factors which would be paramount in determining their standing in the market by the end of the forecast period.

