Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

The electronic shelf label (ESL) market for display components is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market can be attributed to driving factors such as increasing operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, and trending retail automation.

The global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pricer(Sweden)

SES-imagotag(France)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea)

E Ink Holding(Taiwan)

Displaydata(UK)

M2Communication(Taiwan)

Diebold Nixdorf(Germany)

Opticon Sensors Europe(Netherlands)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Lcd Esl

Segmented E-Paper Esl

Full-Graphic E-Paper Esl

Segment by Application

Introduction

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

