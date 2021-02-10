GlobalAortic Valve ReplacementMarket Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Aortic Valve ReplacementMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

Aortic valve replacement is a procedure using an artificial valve device for the treatment of diseases affecting the aortic valve, such as aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation. Under the procedure, the patient’s failed aortic valve is replaced with the artificial aortic valve. There are mainly two kinds of aortic valves, including tissue valves and mechanical valves. Tissue valves are referred to as biological and bioprosthetic valves. It usually consists of animal tissues, whereas mechanical valves generally consist of pyrolytic carbon and have longer durability than tissue valves. In addition, the factors that are contributing towards the growth of the global aortic valve replacement market includes advances in aortic valve replacement technology and increasing prevalence of heart diseases with the ageing population. For instance, according to Heart Valve Society of America, over 5 million Americans have heart valve disease. In addition, more than half of US population aged 70 or above have been detected heart valve dysfunction. As per the statistics by the US Census Bureau, the number of residents aged 65 and over rose from 35 million in 2000 to 49.2 million in 2016. It has accounted for 12.4% and 15.2% of the total US population respectively. Therefore, with the growing ageing population, the number of patients with valvular heart diseases is also expected to rise. This in turn, is expected to accelerate the market growth.

Moreover, increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiac procedures and growing FDA approvals for transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices (TAVI) are further driving the global aortic valve replacement market. The market is offering significant growth opportunity due to cohesive government laws such as The Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act. Likewise, improving healthcare infrastructure to provide patient-centered care and initiatives to spread awareness about heart valve diseases are also creating significant opportunity for the market growth. However, there are certain factors hindering the growth of the global aortic valve replacement market, including high cost of TAVI procedure and lack of skilled professionals.

Furthermore, the global aortic valve replacement market is segmented on the basis of end-user, disease and device. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others (academic research laboratories and cardiac catheterization laboratories). Based on the disease, the market is further classified into the aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation. Based on the device, the market is further classified into mechanical and tissue valves. Tissue valves are gaining significant share due to growing FDA approvals for TAVI devices. In addition, increasing focus of major companies such as Medtronic plc for the development of tissue valves is expected to provide remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global aortic valve replacement market is segmented into four regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW. North America and Europe are the major regions in the global aortic valve replacement market due to increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases and the presence of major players in the region. However, APAC is expected to create considerable opportunity during the forecast period due to cost-effective cardiac procedures compared to the US and Germany.

Research methodology

The market study of global aortic valve replacement market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as heartvalvesocietyofamerica.org, ehnheart.org and so on.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue

The report is intended for government and private companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.

Market segmentation

Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market Research and Analysis, By End-user Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market Research and Analysis, By Disease Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market Research and Analysis, By Device Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

Comprehensive research methodology of global aortic valve replacement market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global aortic valve replacement

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global aortic valve replacement market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned