Global Periphery Nerve Repair Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

Nerves can be damaged in a number of ways. When a nerve is cut due to a traumatic injury or surgery, functionality of the nerve may be compromised, causing the nerve to no longer carry the signals to and from the brain to the muscles and skin and reducing or eliminating functionality. Nerve damage or discontinuity of this type generally requires a surgical repair.

The major players in the global nerve repair and regeneration market are Axogen, Integra, Synovis, Collagen Matrix, Polyganics, Checkpoint Surgical, Neurotex and etc. and the top three players accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2017.

The global Periphery Nerve Repair market was valued at 91 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Periphery Nerve Repair volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Periphery Nerve Repair market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Periphery Nerve Repair in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Periphery Nerve Repair manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axogen (USA)

Integra (USA)

Synovis (USA)

Collagen Matrix (USA)

Polyganics (Netherlands)

Checkpoint Surgical (USA)

Neurotex (United Kingdom)

Toyobo (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Nerve Conduit

Nerve Wrap

Nerve Graft

Others

Segment by Application

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

