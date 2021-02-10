Global Blu-ray Player Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Market Overview

In the rapidly changing technology world, the Blu-ray player market is expected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and increasing consumption of video across multiple screens are the major factors driving the growth of the Blu-ray player market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the blu-ray players market are – Cambridge Audio (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Philips (Netherlands), Seiki Digital (U.S.), Magnavox (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan), Hualu (China), among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Disc Format

High Fidelity Pure Audio

Advanced Video Coding High Definition

3D

Ultra HD

By Application

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobiles

Others

Regional Insights

Regional analysis of the Blu-ray Player Market is being studied in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and other regions. While North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the market, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth of the Blu-ray player market in North America is attributable to technological advances, increasing demand for advanced digital entertainment, and increasing technological advances in the region.

