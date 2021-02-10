Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Hereditary Cancer Testing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hereditary Cancer Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Ambry Genetics (Konica Minota)

Asper Biogene

Natera

Caris Life Sciences

BioReference Laboratories (GeneDx)

LabSolutions

Progenity，Inc

ARUP Laboratories

NeoGenomics

Blueprint Genetics

CellMax Life

Fulgent Genetics

Myriad Genetics

Myogenes

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Pathway Genomics

Strand Life Sciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RNA Testing

DNA Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Other Cancers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

