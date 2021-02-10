Global Plasma Welding Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Plasma Welding Machines market, Plasma welding is very similar to TIG welding as the arc is formed between a pointed tungsten electrode and the workpiece. However, by positioning the electrode within the body of the torch, the plasma arc can be separated from the shielding gas envelope. Plasma is then forced through a fine-bore copper nozzle which constricts the arc.

Plasma Welding Machines are the device used for Plasma welding. The major components of the machines are power source, torch, ETC.

The Plasma Welding Machines consumption volume was 41 Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 153 Units in 2016 and 366 Units in 2020, and the volume will decreased to 280 Units in 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47.06%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Plasma Welding Machines are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, etc.

The plasma welding machines are mainly used by machinery & equipment, aerospace & defense and automotive. The dominated application of plasma welding machines is machinery & equipment in 2016. The major types of plasma welding machines are micro plasma welding machines and ordinary plasma welding machines.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of welding quality, investors are optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The consumption volume will keep increasing till 2022.

The global Plasma Welding Machines market is valued at 51 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 69 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plasma Welding Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plasma Welding Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fronius International

Colfax

EWM

Kjellberg

SAF

Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH

Duomu

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

Electro Plasma

Tonks

Zhengda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Micro Plasma Welding Machines

Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

Segment by Application

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Other