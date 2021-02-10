Global Fishing Equipment Research Report 2025 

2017-2025 World Fishing Equipment Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)
Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Fishing Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Fishing Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
Others
By End-User / Application
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
By Company
Newell (Jarden Corporation)
Globeride(Daiwa)
Shimano
Rapala VMC Corporation
Weihai Guangwei Group
Dongmi Fishing
RYOBI
Pokee Fishing
Cabela’s Inc.
Eagle Claw
Humminbird
St. Croix Rods
Gamakatsu
Tica Fishing
DUEL(YO-ZURI)
Tiemco
Preston Innovations
Beilun Haibo
AFTCO Mfg.
- Mustad & Son
Okuma Fishing
Barfilon Fishing
