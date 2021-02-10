Global Fishing Equipment Research Report 2025 

2017-2025 World Fishing Equipment Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Fishing Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Fishing Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

By End-User / Application

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

By Company

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

