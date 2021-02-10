GlobalDigital Respiratory DevicesMarket Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Digital Respiratory DevicesMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

ReportGlobal Digital Respiratory Devices market expected to propel by the rising adoption for better treatments and early diagnosis of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD

Global digital respiratory devices market estimated to grow with a noteworthy rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is due to the growing demand for digital respiratory disease to enable patients and physicians to monitor, record, and track the dose given during the treatment. Additionally, the rise in the prevalence of COPD and asthma around the world estimated to influence the growth of the global digital respiratory devices market in the future time. Moreover, a recent outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 across the globe has demanded advanced respiratory devices to operate the ventilator safely in three shifts every day. During the spread of this new coronavirus, respirators have become a tight supply worldwide, and even some companies that originally produced other supplies have also transformed factories and transformed the production of respiratory equipment. The COVID-19 virus targets the lungs and may cause complications such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Furthermore, swelling geriatric populations around the world, which are highly susceptible to various respiratory infections such as asthma, COPD, and lung cancer, are impacting the growth of global digital respiratory devices market size in the forthcoming periods. According to WHO, by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and above is projected to reach 2 billion, and in 2018, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older. Also, the growing prevalence of sleep disorders will boom the global digital respiratory devices industry in the forecast periods.

Product Type Overview in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market

Based on product type, the global digital respiratory devices market classified into Therapeutic Devices (Inhalers, (Smart Inhalers and Adaptors for Conventional Inhalers) and Nebulizers), Diagnostic Devices (Spirometers, Asthma Monitors, and Others) and Apps). The Therapeutic Devices segment witnessed a higher growth in 2019 and likely to dominate the digital respiratory devices market by 2027. It is attributable to its help in the treatment of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and asthma through the clip-on sensors on smart inhalers and sensors. It also assists the administer for the correct dose of medicine and provides daily basis track of patient health.

Diagnostic Device segment will trigger the analysing period as a result of the device’s help to diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other conditions that affect breathing.

Application Overview in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market

Based on the application, the global digital respiratory devices market classified into Asthma, COPD, and Others. The COPD segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period attributable to the prevalence of COPD around the world, and people in developing and developed countries are more susceptible to COPD owing to high levels of pollution and rapidly changing lifestyles.

Distribution Channel Overview in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market

Based on Distribution Channel, the global digital respiratory devices market segregated into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. Hospital Pharmacies accounted for a major market share in 2019 and estimated to dominate the market by 2027 owing to the easy availability of devices at hospitals pharmacies coupled with the rising disposable income of patients across the world.

Regional Overview in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market

By geography, the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America anticipated to gain maximum market share by 2027 due to lifestyle changes, smoking, and other environmental factors lead to respiratory disorders, growing healthcare awareness, improvement in healthcare infrastructure coupled with USA government health plans.

Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Propeller Health, 3M, AstraZeneca, Glenmark, Adherium Ltd., Pneuma Respiratory, Findair Sp. Z o. o, Cohero Health, Inc., Amiko Digital Health Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Capsule Technologies, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Propeller Health, and Sensiron AG are the key players in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market.