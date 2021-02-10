Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

Global urinary drainage bags market expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a market value of USD 142.54 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Urine drainage bags collect urine. Urine bags are attached to a catheter (tube) that is inside the bladder. The need for a catheter and urine drainage bag is because of urinary incontinence (leakage), urinary retention (not being able to urinate), a surgery that made a catheter necessary, or another health problem. The urinary drainage bags market is growing at a significant growth rate, the major factors influencing the growth of the market include; growing urinary infectious diseases, increase in a number of urological and gynecological surgeries, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing geriatric population.

Urinary incontinence is one of the rising urology diseases in the elderly population. Age is a major risk factor for several physical, mental, and economically devastating health disorders. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that causes debilitating problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Alzheimer’s disease often has problems with urinary incontinence.

According to the World Population Prospects by the United Nations, approximately 962 million older population aged 60 and above were present globally as of 2017. This represents about 13% of the global population. Additionally, according to WHO, it is estimated that the world’s population aged 60 years and older are likely to double from 12% to 22% by 2050. This increasing geriatric population is further increasing urology disease and influencing the growth of urinary drainage bags market.

Segmentation

The global urinary drainage bags market has been segmented into type, usage, and end user.

Based on type, market segmented into large bags, and leg bags

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into reusable urinary drainage bags, disposable urinary drainage bags

Based on end user, the urinary drainage bags market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global urinary drainage bags market are Coloplast, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Moore Medical LLC, Flexicare Medical Limited, Plasti-med and Teleflex Incorporated, Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., and Covidien.

Regional Analysis

Geographically the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global urinary drainage bags market owing to the presence of the major manufacturers, high healthcare expenditure, huge patient population. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global urinary drainage bags market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing urinary drainage bags market owing to the increasing elderly population, rapidly improving healthcare reforms and the presence of a huge patient pool. The Middle East and Africa market for urinary drainage bags is expected to grow at a steady.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

