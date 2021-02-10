Global Irrigation Boom Detailed AnalysisMarket Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Irrigation Boom DetailedAnalysisMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Irrigation Boom industry.
This report splits Irrigation Boom market by Water Supply, by Mobility, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
2IE INTERNATIONAL
AgriNomix LLC
BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk
BCC AB
Bogaerts
Cherry Creek Systems Inc.
China Yulin Irrigation Equipment
Demtec
Giampi srl
Giunti spa
Idroterm Serre
Irriline Technologies Corp.
IRRIMEC s.r.l.
IRTEC S.p.A.
Lindsay Corporation
MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl
Mosa Green
Otech
Rainfine Irrigation Company
REINKE Irrigation
RKD Irrigacion
RM Irrigation S.p.A.
URBINATI Srl
Valley Irrigation
Visser Horti Systems
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Irrigation Boom Market, by Water Supply
Hose-fed
Ditch-fed
Irrigation Boom Market, by Mobility
Wheeled
Suspended
Fixed
Main Applications
Open Fields
Greenhouse