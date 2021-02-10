Global Cardiomyopathy Medication Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Cardiomyopathy Medication Market is anticipated to reach USD 620 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of ~4.60% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease that causes the thickening and enlargement of the heart muscles and abnormal blood flow. Patients suffering from cardiomyopathy showcase symptoms such as dizziness, coughing, fatigue, and swelling of the legs, ankles, and feet.

Certain factors that propel the growth of the global cardiomyopathy medication market are the high patient pool of heart disease, focus on manufacturing medication for cardiomyopathy treatment, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Regional Analysis

The global cardiomyopathy medication market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The cardiomyopathy medication market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European cardiomyopathy medication market has been divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The market in Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The cardiomyopathy medication market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The cardiomyopathy medication market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa. The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global cardiomyopathy medication market due to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and presence of a large number of healthcare companies in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of cardiac diseases and increasing government initiatives for healthcare reforms.

Segmental Analysis

The global cardiomyopathy medication market has also been segmented based on type, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into dilated cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, restrictive cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia, and unclassified cardiomyopathy. The dilated cardiomyopathy segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market due to the presence of a large patient population. The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing wing to the increasing prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy across the globe.

By treatment, the global cardiomyopathy medication market has been categorized as anticoagulants, antiarrhythmics, antihypertensives, cardiac glycosides, and diuretics. The anti-hypertensives segment has been further divided into ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, beta-blockers, and calcium channel blockers. The anti-hypertensives segment is expected to be the largest due to the increasing demand for and high prescription rate of these medicines for heart disease patients. Antiarrhythmics is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing preference for antiarrhythmics drug in emergency situations to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cardiomyopathy medication market are Pfizer Inc. (US), PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Array Biopharma, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi-Aventis US LLC (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Capricor Therapeutics (US), MyoKardia (US), Janssen Products, LP (US), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton And Dickson & Co. (US), Biomerieux (UK), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

