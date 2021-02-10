Global LASER WELDING MACHINE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Packaging companies are constantly trying to find an innovative option to eradicate the usage of plastic. The entire world is combating against the biggest enemy of the world, plastics. One of the best ways to attain zero waste could be by encouraging customers to consume the packaging. The innovations must be exposed to the market at a global level. Organizations and brands should encourage these environmentally friendly solutions to their customers for them to become a regular part of consumer life. It will also expand the 2020.

It is to be noted here that edible packaging will not expunge the usage of plastic. For instance, the Oohoo capsules are a great source of grand sporting events but they are deprived of the capacity to contain a consumer’s regular lifestyle like a reusable plastic water bottle. The capsules cannot be resealed and hold the equivalent of a large gulp. Additionally, another packaging such as plastic may have to be utilized along with some edible packaging to keep in accordance with hygiene rules and regulations.

The trend in Edible Packaging Market

Various packaging organizations are finding innovative ways that can result in zero waste- one of the unique ways is to motivate users to eat packaging. Some of the popular edible packaging products are eco-bags, food films, drink pouches, drinking straws, spoons, and a few others.

Some other latest fashion adopted in the industry is technology-enabled solutions, emotional engagement, vintage-inspired designs, transparent and clear labeling, increased portability, personalization, minimal designing, gradient coloring, and sustainability.

For example, an Israel based company called Sufresca has produced edible coatings that can eradicate plastic packaging and lessen food loss and waste. Sufresca is lately working on expanding its activities to include all food perishables. Tested solutions have already been discovered for peppers and garlic but finalized products for tomatoes and cucumbers are still in the phase of development.

Likewise, a UK based firm called Herald Plastic announced a range of edible straws that achieved great success across the European region.

Factors Affecting Edible Packaging Market

Key players in the market incur more expense on packaging innovation instead of on production cost and come up with several developments in technology such as the usage of nanotechnology in packaging as well as the addition of healthy proteins in the edible food packaging are likely to give several opportunities to the edible packaging market. This also has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Moreover, edible packaging results in reduced waste, assure product stability and gives safety to the product. High regulatory demands with the expensive cost of edible packaging, are some of the factors which cause inhibition in the expansion of the market.

Global Edible Packaging market is very competitive because of several large and small enterprises playing across the regional market. The most important strategies traced from the analysis of recent advancements of the key players include acquisition and expansion, agreement & partnership,product launch. Apart from this, companies are also spending on brand building,R&D, and creating strong relationships with customers to aid their competitive position.

For these innovations to have a longer life, it must be noted that the contribution to the present packaging waste must be stopped. After the analysis, it was concluded that these solutions do exactly that- tackle issues from single-use plastic straws to supporting marine life sustainability. It can be deduced that edible packaging can lessen and control plastic waste but it is all dependent on the consumer or retailer, for how long they would be willing to entertain it.

