Global Glycine Supplements Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Market Highlights

Glycine Supplement Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 62,152.83 Thousand till 2025.

Glycine is a nonessential amino acid that is found in proteins. Glycine acts as a neurotransmitter that stimulates or inhibits the function of the brain and nervous system. Glycine supplements are widely consumed for improving sleep, enhancing memory, bone & joint health, and increasing insulin sensitivity. The market is growing at a rapid pace due to raising awareness about weight management and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, increasing incidences of diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle, and a lack of balanced diet.

The increasing geriatric population, growing incidences of diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of balanced diet, increasing awareness towards weight management, and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to drive the market growth of the global glycine supplement market. However, safety concerns of glycine supplement and increasing regulatory pressures are expected to restrict the market growth.

Segment Analysis

The Global Glycine Supplement Market has been divided based on dosage form, application, and distribution channel. The market, based on dosage form, has been segregated into solid and liquid. Based on application, the glycine supplement market has been divided into sleep problems, joint and bone health, cardiovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, it is bifurcated into a retail store, online store, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Glycine Supplement Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global glycine supplement market during the assessment period. Increasing awareness towards weight management and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle and well-established players are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the growing incidences of diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of balanced diet in this region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the increasing geriatric population and increasing awareness towards weight management and maintenance, fueling the growth of the glycine supplement market in the region. The glycine supplement market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth due to the increasing awareness about glycine supplement.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Glycine Supplement Market— Now Foods (US)., HVMN Inc. (US), HVMN Inc. (US), Thorne (US), Source Naturals, Inc. (US), West-Coast Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd (India), Pure Encapsulation, LLC (US), Douglas Laboratories ( US), Best Naturals (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), and Others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Glycine Supplement Market was valued at USD 42,163.96 Thousand in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.75% during the assessment period.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of key market players; and increasing awareness towards weight management and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle attributed to the growth of glycine supplement in the US and Canada.

Based on the dosage form, the solid segment accounted for the largest market share of 6% in 2018.

Based on application, the sleep problems segment accounted for the largest market share of 1% in 2018.

Based on the distribution channel, the retail store segment accounted for the largest market share of 0% in 2018.

