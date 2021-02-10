GlobalCryoablation Market Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Cryoablation Market Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyCryoablation is a technology used to destroy the abnormal cells or tissues using cryoprobe and cryogen agents. Cryoablation therapy is emerging as an alternative for the treatment of various chronic diseases such as lung cancer, renal tumor, and prostate cancer and so on. The change in lifestyles such as the consumption of alcohol and tobacco are leading to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which can drive the adoption of cryoablation therapy in various hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the least risk of stroke making it more effective.

However, the lack of qualified/skilled medical practitioner and a high cost of treatment are the major challenges for the industry. The factors favoring the growth of the global cryonic market include the adoption of minimally invasive technology and R&D activities in cryoablation treatment. The increased application of this therapy will turn out to be a huge opportunity for this market.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be dominating in the global cryoablation market due to the developed healthcare system and the increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, the prevalence of cancer in the US contribute to the growth of this region. According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of diagnosed cases in the US in 2016 was 1,685,210. The cryoablation devices is a preferred treatment for cancer as it effectively reduces the growth of targeted cells. APAC is projected to be an emerging market for this technology. The increase in awareness of such technology is a key attributor for the growth of the market in the APAC region.

There are various companies who are involved in cryoablation business such as HealthTronics, Inc, Cooper Surgical Inc, AtriCure, Inc., Galil Medical Inc., Endocare, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and so on. The companies are mainly focusing on investing in cryoablation devices and equipment, expansion of market share and also research and development of such technologies. Merger and acquisition are the major strategies adopted by most of the market players. For an instance: Boston Scientific has signed an agreement in July 2018 for the acquisition of a cryoablation platform developer, Cryterion Medical.

Research Methodology

The market study of Cryoablation market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

The Report is intended for Cryoablation device manufacturer, cryogen agent producer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

