Global Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

The Asia market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. After studying and analyzing the market, it shows that this region has good growth potential due to rising unhealthy eating habits and unhygienic conditions. Diarrhea, acidity, and gastric cancer are the major diseases in this region.

The incident of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is increasing continuously in Asia. The highest incidence was mainly reported in Korea, China, Hong Kong, and India. Ulcerative colitis is one of the most common GI diseases in Asian countries. South Korea and Singapore have experienced a sharp increase in the rate of ulcerative colitis over the past decade. As per research, increasing smoking rate, growing urbanization, poor diet, and hereditary are the major causes of GI diseases. Smoking rates remain persistently high throughout Asian countries, especially, developing countries such as China and India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, over 300 million smokers were present in China accounting for nearly one-third of the world’s total. These factors are responsible for the growth of the market.

The Asia gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 86 market data tables and figures spread over 106 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “gastrointestinal drugs market research report–Asia forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in the Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Some of the key players in this market are Abbott, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Asia gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented on the basis of region: China, India, Republic of Korea, and Rest of Asia.

Malaysian pharmaceutical market is growing rapidly due to increasing wealthy and middle class population, geriatric population, urbanization, and high quality healthcare & medicines. Healthcare in Malaysia is segmented into a government universal healthcare scheme and a private healthcare system. The healthcare private system is growing rapidly, especially, in urban areas.

Thailand is witnessing a significant growth in the healthcare market and is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry. According to the Thailand Board of Investment, Thai pharmaceutical is largest market across this region. The government of Thailand has implemented many long-term strategic plans and policies to support the pharmaceutical industry. Around 160 Thai companies that import pharmaceutical ingredients produce and sell generic drugs to Thai consumers. The export of pharmaceutical products in Thailand has grown steadily over the past five years and most of the products export to nearby countries, for instance, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

The prevalence of GI diseases is high in Asia, where tuberculosis is a common disease and it shows similar symptoms alike GI diseases. According to the WHO in 2015, the largest number of new TB cases were reported in Asia and India, Indonesia, China, and Pakistan accounted for over 40% of the new TB cases. To handle the rising prevalence of GI diseases, manufacturers have increased the investment in the research and development of innovative and effective drugs. Government of Asian countries are also supporting the manufacturers for their research to balance the demand and supply of the product.

Segmentation

The Asia gastrointestinal drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class and type of disease.

On the basis of drug class, it is segmented into acid neutralizers, laxatives & antidiarrheal, anti-emetics, antiulcer, and others.

On the basis of type of disease, it is segmented into esophagus diseases, stomach diseases, intestinal diseases, rectum diseases, and others.

