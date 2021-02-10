Organic Bedding Opportunities the Growth of the Opportunities over 2019 2029

The global organic bedding market is picking up pace and is set to rise at a moderate CAGR of ~ 4.7 % by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029), a trend which is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. The rise can be attributed to the increased importance being given to sustainability and eco-friendly materials, and the higher investments being made for sleep aids.

Numerous people from around the world suffer from lifestyle based ailments such as insomnia, asthma, and fibromyalgia, and the development of new organic bedding materials in variants of mattresses, bed linen, pillows, are anticipated to generate additional demand for organic bedding.

Key Takeaways of Organic Bedding Market Study

Bed Linen accounts for the largest segment in the organic bedding market reaching more than 33 % of the overall value, owing to the high demand for eco-friendly and sustainable goods. Novel materials such as bamboo, and design innovations involving lower thread counts are gaining popularity and are driving the demand for organic bedding.

The East Asia, and South Asia & Oceania regions will account for the largest and fastest growing segments in the organic bedding industry with CAGRs more than 5%. Such growth will rise from factors such as a growing spending power of the working class, issues with sensitivity of the skin, and the rising importance of sleep postures among consumers in such countries.

Plant based bed sheets made from materials such as tencel, cotton, and bamboo provide superior moisture absorption and air flow which enables better temperature regulation, while also minimizing the risk of dust mites.

“The e-commerce industry is enabling organic bedding manufacturers to reach consumers with greater efficiency, which leads to an increase in accessibility and affordability of organic bedding. The growing appreciation for inherent properties of natural materials in organic bedding amps up product demand across the globe.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Health Issues are Major Drivers for Organic Bedding

Rising cases of ailments such as asthma and fibromyalgia are encouraging the use of organic mattresses and sheets in order to minimize difficulties in breathing, and bolsters ease of sleep, problems which are commonly associated with chemically treated fabrics. In addition, organic bedding is also suitable for people with sensitive skin, which are at risk of breakouts on contact with chemicals.

Fact.MR, in its newest offering, provides a detailed analysis of the global market for organic bedding, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and key projections for the forecast period 2019-2029. The report reveals in-depth insights into the demand for organic bedding on the basis of product type (mattresses, bed linen, pillows, blankets, and others), and key regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>>

