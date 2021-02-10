Global Medical Cannabis Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Medical Cannabis, including the following market information:

Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Medical Cannabis Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Medical Cannabis Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Medical Cannabis Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BOL Pharma, Tilray, Medreleaf Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, Insys Therapeutics, Inc, Aphria, Inc, MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Medical Marijuana Inc, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Based on the Application:

Pain

Arthritis

Neurological Disease (Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)

Others

