Rugged Trail Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2019 2027

Global trail running shoes market is garnering increased traction on back of myriad design features not found on road specific models. This is one of the fuelling factors for the market, anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2029. Amidst growing participation from the running community, there is also heightened demand for shoes tailor made to withstand movement pressures of trail running and other adventure sports. The demand can be attributed to strong distribution channels in the form of physical stores and e-commerce platforms. New market entrants are employing creative digital marketing, running technology development, and e-commerce channels to shape a competitive trail running shoes market.

Key Takeaways of Global Trail Running Market study

Light trail running segment is leading the market demand. Light trail running is opined to require beginner to moderate level of fitness and hence invites maximum participation. The segment will grow 1.7X between 2019 and 2029.

Offline distribution channels are performing exceptionally well with a market share of more than 62%. Online distribution channels offer emerging opportunities with a CAGR of 6%.

North America drives global demand with a major market share which is upwards of 35% followed by Europe.

East Asia, South Asia & Oceania are emerging markets that exhibit strong growth rates upwards of 6% and 7% respectively.

“Growth of global trail running shoes follows closely with consumer trends. Regions with a budding community of trail running enthusiasts are driving demand for trail running shoes. Developing economies with a growing community of young adult consumers that influence purchase trends around the globe offer lucrative growth opportunities.” Says the Fact MR Analyst

Performance Reigns Top Among Consumer Trends

Research and development of high-performance and leisure foaming technology are main focus areas among major companies. The market is witnessing new entrants that specialize in trail running shoe technologies and adopt online distribution channels to garner demand from various regions. Consumers are educating themselves on latest technology and performance of trail running shoes in discussion forums, social media channels, and running-community interactions. In such a connected consumer landscape it is crucial for organizations to differentiate their product portfolio based on features and leverage digital channels of marketing to increase sales. Midsole foam, manufacturing materials, and comfort designs are few of the performance aspects that reign top among consumers of trail running shoes globally.

Find More Valuable Insights on Trail Running Shoes Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the worldwide trail running shoes market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the trail running shoes market on the basis of type (light trail running shoes, rugged trail running shoes, and off trail running shoes), distribution channel (offline and online) and key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East and Africa).

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>>

