Content Moderation Solutions Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019 2029

With over 4 billion internet users creating more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, amount of data generated has skyrocketed. User generated content has reported meteoric growth since 2016, and the gap between generated content and moderated content has been increasing proportionally. The occurrence of privacy encroachments that are generated due to this gap has led to outsourced content moderation contracts. Increased in-house and outsourced spending on content moderation solutions have also accentuated the growth of global content moderation solutions market, which is forecast to create an absolute opportunity of over US$ 13 Bn during forecast period.

Despite an increase in in-house spending by multimedia companies on content moderation, these companies have been reported to outsource content moderation activities to professional solution providers which is further bolstering market growth

Key Takeaways of Content Moderation Solutions Market

Content moderation services account for majority of the revenue share in content moderation solutions market and are expected to show moderate growth during forecast period.

Content moderation software is expected to show higher growth rate than content moderation services, and is projected to grow 2.9X during forecast period.

Americas account for a majority share in content moderation solutions market, but Europe, Middle-East and Africa are expected to show high growth rate, presenting absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 5 Bn during forecast period.

Government spending on content moderation solutions is expected to grow 2.7X during forecast period, owing to privacy encroachments.

In terms of spending, communications, media and services are expected to dominate content moderation solutions market and are expected to grow 2.9X during forecast period.

“With increased cognizance of individual privacy issues, government spending is expected to show a substantial increase during forecast period. Investments to acquire government contracts for content moderation solutions are expected to prove lucrative in long term”, says the Fact.MR analyst

New Contract Acquisitions and Product Acquisitions Pave way for Consolidation

Content moderation solutions market is highly fragmented with multiple small scale and medium scale enterprises holding more than 50% of revenue share. Content moderation solutions market has seen multiple changes in contracts during 2019. In 2019, Cognizant, one of the content moderation services providers, cancelled their contract with Facebook. This end of contract has benefitted existing contractors of Facebook like Accenture PLC, Genpact Inc. and Wipro Limited. In 2019 Wipro also acquired a contract to moderate Google’s “YouTube”. Dynamics in content moderation contracts are changing the standing of players in content moderation solutions market.

Find More Valuable Insights on Content Moderation Solutions Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global content moderation solutions market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the content moderation solutions market on the basis of solutions (content moderation services {in-house spending and outsourced} and content moderation software {cloud based and on-premises}), and vertical / spender (communications, media and services, e-commerce, government, and other verticals) across four major regions.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>>

