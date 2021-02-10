Global AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Overview:

The global report dealing with the changes in the automotive biometric market is set to cross a valuation worth USD 1,128 million by 2025 while moving forward with a 12% CAGR for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) includes details and discusses possibilities of the market by analyzing factors like the impact of stringent safety protocols, growing inclusion of methods to lessen the contact, development of the automotive infrastructure in emerging countries, growing consumption capacity, and others. Increasing investment to back research and development and collaboration between brands are expected to provide thrust to the global market as well.

Automotive Biometric Market Segmentation:

MRFR analysts have segmented the global automotive biometric market on the basis of application, vehicle type, and technology to get data that would help in forming insights. Such insights can assist in developing tactical moves and spurring the profit margin.

By technology, the global study of the automotive biometric market includes a study of face recognition, fingerprint scan, voice recognition, and others. The fingerprint scan segment had the largest market share in 2018.

By vehicle type, the report on the automotive biometric market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment reported the largest market share in 2018 and it would continue its dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the global discussion on the automotive biometric market includes segments like driver safety system, vehicle security system, and advanced steering and infotainment. The vehicle security system segment had the largest market share and it will retain its position over the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

Synaptics Incorporated (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), VOXX International (US), Methode Electronics (US), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Voicebox Technologies (US), Nuance Communications (US), Safran S.A (France), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), Hid-Global (US), and others are companies that have been included for a comprehensive study of the automotive biometric market.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Intellicheck announced that they would collaborate with Ipsidy to introduce a better suite of comprehensive real-time facial biometric identity proofing and state-of-the-art multi-factor authentication solutions. This will help companies in launching authentication programs with greater than 99% accuracy that would boost any person-not-present transaction. It can be used on the web or in a mobile application. This authentication process will include Intellicheck’s leading remote ID authentication with Ipsidy’s top facial liveness and biometric matching services. The automotive sector is set to witness a substantial growth due to this upgradation in technology.

In July 2020, Cerence Inc., known for its contributions using AI for a worl

motion, launched Cerence Pay, which would ensure a secure, contactless payment experience in cars using voice-powered AI. This entire process will depend on steps where the system will anticipate drivers’ needs and then provide a seamless payment transaction encompassing ways securing intent to authentication via voice and facial biometrics and then through to purchase. The company is currently engaged in collaboration with Audi to enrich the experience.

However, the COVID-19 crisis may have triggered some loss as the automotive sector got pummeled by lockdown and halts in production. The consumption rate may also witness a drastic drop. Such scenarios can affect the inclusion of the machine in the mainframe.

