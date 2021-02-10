Global APAC Infectious Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

Infectious diseases includes diseases like tuberculosis, hepatitis and many other diseases caused by viruses, fungi or bacteria. Asia Pacific region has tropical climate and more humidity which is more suitable for the growth of the different microorganisms which can cause different diseases. Increasing prevalence of Infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and AIDS in Asia Pacific region is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Increasing burden of different infectious diseases has increase the demand for the different diagnostic test and treatment for the different infectious diseases. Asia Pacific infectious disease diagnosis & treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 % during forecasted period.

On regional basis, China commands the largest market for Asia Pacific infectious disease diagnosis & treatment market. Presence of huge population and increasing peoples suffering from TB are the major reason for the development of this market in China. China contribute 10 % of total TB population in the world. India has the second largest market for infectious disease diagnosis & treatment. Presence of highest TB patient in the world is the major driving factor for the market. Continuous development in the healthcare sector and increasing healthcare expenditure is also increased the infectious disease diagnosis & treatment market in India.

Segmentation:

Asia Pacific infectious disease diagnosis & treatment market is segmented on the basis of application into AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB), Hepatitis, HPV, and others. On the basis treatment it is segmented into Antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anti-parasitic, alternative medicine and others. On the basis of diagnostic techniques they are immunoassays, PCR, cell cultures and other and by end user the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, reference labs and others.

The major key player for the Asia Pacific infectious disease diagnosis & treatment market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton Dickinson & Co. (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cipla (India), Danaher Corporation (US), Glaxosmithkline (UK), IPCA Laboratories (India), Pfizer (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Johnson And Johnson (US), Novartis International (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US) and others

Due to increasing prevalence infectious diseases like tuberculosis and AIDS in Asia Pacific region has attracted many companies for the development of the market in Asia Pacific region. Companies are concentrating on the development of new and better diagnostic test and treatment for the different diseases. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

Abbott Laboratories one of the leading pharmaceutical company headquartered in US. Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) PCR Kit, ARCHITECT HIV Ag/Ab Combo, Anti-HAV IgM, HIV Ag/Ab Combo and RealTime High-Risk HPV are some of the devices and drugs used in the treatment and diagnosis of infectious diseases. The Parvo B19 PCR Kit is a diagnostic system for the detection of Parvovirus B19 DNA using PCR. Abbott Laboratories diagnostics, molecular diagnostics sales totaled $117 million in Q4 2015 worldwide.

Becton Dickinson & Co is a manufacture and sells medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents headquartered in US. Becton Dickinson & Co has recently acquired Difco, Inc. BD BACTEC and BD BBL are famous Mycobacteria testing systems. Company also manufactures syringes and culture media used for the diagnosis of the diseases. Becton Dickinson & Co diagnostic market is increased by 6 % in 2016.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develop and produce the chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. BioPlex is the widely used kit for the treatment of infectious diseases. Globally clinical diagnostics segment net sales for the fourth quarter were $360.8 million, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2015.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

