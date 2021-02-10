Global BRIC Diabetes Treatment and Prevention Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

Diabetes drugs are the drugs which are administered for the treatment of different types of Diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is on the rise due to increased life expectancy, changing lifestyles, and the rising incidence of obesity. Diabetes can be kept in control with the help of medication, exercise and controlled diet. BRICS Diabetes treatment and prevention market is expected to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.52% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

BRICS diabetes treatment and prevention market players:

Key players in diabetes treatment and prevention market are: Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lily & Company (U.S), Medtronic (U.S), AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K), Lifescan (U.S), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan) and Roche Holding AG (Switzerland).

Bayer AG is a chemical, pharmaceutical and life science company. It is one of the major players manufacturing drugs for diabetes.

Eli Lilly and Company is an American BRICS pharmaceutical company with headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the United States. The company also has offices in Puerto Rico and 17 other countries. Its products are sold in approximately 125 countries. In January, 2017, the Eli Lilly Company was awarded as world’s most ethical company.

BRICS diabetes treatment and prevention market has been segmented on the basis of type of diabetes which includes type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into medication, gene therapy, other methods of treatment and devices include Blood Glucose Meters and Strips, Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), Injection Pens, Insulin Pump, others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and other end users.

