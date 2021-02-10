Global Yeast Infection Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global yeast infection market is well-established and is growing pervasively. Increasing prevalence of the infection felled by the predominant risk factors such as widespread use of antibiotics and possibly even global warming contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as well spread awareness towards this kind of infection and the availability of novel medications and treatment procedures are proving impetus to the market growth.

Acknowledging the kind of traction, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report anticipates that the global yeast infection market will garner exponential accruals by 2023, registering approximately 5.2 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The genital area in women is prone to yeast infections. Yeast infections are a result of fungus growth that reaches a finale of inflammation, blisters or painful discharge. Certain health conditions resulting in recurrent infections in women are pregnancy, disability, premenopausal, or postmenopausal, immunocompromised patients with diabetes, or women who are taking estrogens replacements are at an increased risk for recurrent vaginal yeast infections.

Improving economic conditions worldwide that enables access to the quality and improved healthcare fuel the market growth. Additional factors propelling the market growth include the changing or unhealthy lifestyle & pollution owing to the growing urbanization & industrialization. Technological advancements in the medical science backed by the substantial investments made in the R&D activities foster the market growth of yeast infection treatments excellently, bringing about innovative treatments and medicines.

Global Yeast Infection Market – Segments

Global yeast infection market is segmented into five Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Pathogens : Candida Albicans, Candida Glabrata, and Candida Rugosa, among others.

By Types : Skin Yeast Infection, Vaginal Yeast Infection, and Throat Yeast Infection, among others.

By Treatments : Drug Treatments (cream, ointment, tablet, and suppository.), and Surgery among others.

By End-Users : Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Centers among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Yeast Infection Market – Regional analysis

The North America region accounts for the largest market share in the global yeast infection market followed by the Europe & Asia Pacific regions, respectively. The yeast infection market in North America is growing due to the significant contribution from the significantly increasing market for the U.S. due to the increasing number of patients suffering from immune diseases and presence of huge geriatric population.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market for the yeast infection. Countries such as China and India backed by the huge population and the low-cost medications and procedures available to treat the yeast infection foster the market growth in the region. Moreover, the rapidly growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs over the forecast period will provide impetus to the market growth.

Global Yeast Infection Market – Competitive Analysis

The global yeast infection market is a fragmented market with a large number of players. Increasing cases of drug resistance have opened doors for new drug development and opportunities for a new market leader. The increase of spurious and counterfeit medicines have reduced the total market revenues and at the same time displaced standard drugs off the market.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders fostering the global yeast infection market include Synmedic Laboratories (India), Scynexis (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Astellas (Japan), Mentis Pharma Ltd. (India), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Sanofi (France), and AstraZeneca (UK).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

