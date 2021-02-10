Global e-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

e-Clinical Trial Solutions market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global e-Clinical Trial Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

BioClinica

Parexel

Perceptive Informatics

EClinical Solutions

Ecrfplus

Clincase

Merge

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

Clinpal

NTT DATA

Datatrak

Omnicomm

MedNet Solutions

Prelude Dynamics

Nextrials

DSG

EClinForce

Almac

ArisGlobal

DigiGenomics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Laboratory

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Company

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

