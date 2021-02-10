Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Non-Alcoholic Wine Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

Surpassing a valuation of more than US$ 10 billion, the non-alcoholic wine market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The beverage industry is undergoing a transformation with the rise of ‘healthier’ categories of non-alcoholic beverage variants such as non-alcoholic wine. Compared to traditional wine, low and non-alcoholic wine is soaring on popularity owing to the development of non-alcoholic wine which has more flavor, depth and sophistication and caters to a large segment of the population. Consumption of non-alcoholic wine and other beverages is increasingly becoming one of the mainstream trends which is shaping the global beverage industry. The convergence of these patterns is underpinning the exponential growth for the non-alcoholic wine market over the forecast period.

Request a TOC of Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4532

Key Takeaways of Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Study

Europe leads the non-alcoholic wine market, holding shares more than 40% in 2018. The wine markets in Europe are well established with Italy and France having the highest per capita consumption of over 35 liters per person per year

Although volume and value growth are modest in Europe, North America is anticipated to be the most important non-alcoholic wine market in the world with a growth rate of over 8%

In 2018, the alcohol-free segment comprised more than 50% of the total share of the industry. Increasing adoption of these products as a form of sports drink has enhanced industry growth, especially among athletes

Supermarkets represented more than 20% of the total beer market. With several innovative ways to boost consumer spending on non-alcoholic wines, supermarket chains are thriving on increasing sales

The online stores segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate of over 9% between 2019 and 2027. Inclination under the category of non-alcoholic wine to e-commerce and e-tailing is bringing about shifts in customer buying experience

“Over the past decade the market share of non-alcoholic wine has grown significantly with increasing preference for low liquor content drinks. The ever-growing trend towards health awareness and wellbeing is positioning non-alcoholic wine as one of the biggest product categories in beverages” says the Fact.MR analyst

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4532

Leading Wine Houses to Gain Robust Operating Margins

The global market for non-alcoholic wine is consolidated in nature with the existence of a few international companies and regional players operating globally. Some of the key players in the global non-alcoholic wine market are E & J Gallo Winery, Treasury Wine Estate, Castel Frères and McGuigan. Many alcohol manufacturers have moved their main focus from alcoholic beverages to low & non-alcoholic beverages to boost profitability margins due to zero tax policies on non-alcoholic beverages. Strategic alliances, new product releases, expansion of product portfolio and mergers & acquisitions are among the main strategies embraced by industry players to increase their share.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4532

Find More Valuable Insights on the Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for non-alcoholic wine, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2029. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for non-alcoholic wine on product type (still wine, sparkling wine), packaging (bottles, cans), alcohol concentration (alcohol free (0.0% ABV), low alcohol (1.2% ABV or less)), distribution channel (liquor stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, online stores, restaurants & bars, travel retail, tasting rooms) across several major regions.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates