Impact of COVID-19 on Food Thickening Agents Market Share, Size and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

A notable surge in urban consumption has led to heightened demand for processed food. Consequently, this has propelled the utilization of allied ingredients such as food thickening agents. In the absence of close substitutes for food thickening agents, per ton increase in production of bakery and confectionery items, sausages, dressings, and soups are directly augmenting the demand for food thickening agents. Alongside, processed food manufacturers are focusing on making their products more functional. Food thickening agents possessing attributes to address dysphagia, have garnered attention of processed food manufacturers, which has boosted its demand in the past half-decade. On the back of these dynamic consumption and production trends, demand for food thickening agents is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4%.

Key Takeaways of Global Food Thickening Agents Market

The demand for plant-based and seaweed-based food thickening agents is projected to capture more than 50% market share and is anticipated to show a steady growth curve in food thickening agents market during forecasted period.

Bakery & confectionery application is forecasted to grow 1.6X over the forecast period.

North America and Europe together hold around 60% of market share in food thickening agents market, whereas, Asia Pacific are projected to present high growth rate.

Countries like Canada, Mexico and Poland are forecasted to show prominent growth rate in food thickening agents market.

“Plant based food thickening agents are expected to augur well in North America and Asia-Pacific. Investments in organic and vegan labels for new products as well as products in the existing portfolio is expected to reap long term returns”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Penetration into Newer Markets to Shape Competitive Landscape

With established regions reaching maturity in terms of demand for food thickening agents, market leaders have been penetrating newer regions to generate revenue streams. Archer Daniels Midland is one of the prominent companies, which has been highly active in acquisitions and partnerships. Other companies like Tate & Lyle PLC have invested heavily in order to increase production capacities of food thickening agents. These regional capacity expansions and investments by food thickening manufacturers has been done to establish their presence and gain foothold in newer regions.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for food thickening agents, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2028). The food thickening agents report discloses compelling insights into the demand for food thickening agents based on by source {plant (guar gum, gum arabic, locust bean gum, pectin, starches, and others), seaweed (carrageenan, agar, and alginate), microbial (gellan gum, curdlan, and xanthum gum), animal, synthetic (carboxy methyl cellulose, and methyl cellulose)} and by application {bakery and confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces & dressings, beverages, dairy products, others}, across 7 key regions and 22 + countries.

