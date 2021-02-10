COVID-19: Impact on Micronized Salt Market Revenue Analyzed and Forecast Growth

Demand for micronized salt has seen an upswing in the recent past and is anticipated to continue on this course at a steady clip during the forecast period. A ‘new normal’ has emerged in the meat processing industry with top players increasing the utilization of micronized salt, owing to its high efficacy in usage and increased affordability. Investments have surged considerably in the processed food and meat processing industry which is instrumental in catalyzing the growth of micronized salt market. On this premise, micronized salt market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 900 Mn during the forecast period.

Request a TOC of Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4568

Key Takeaways of the Global Micronized Salt Market

Pure micronized salt, with purity of more than 99.5%, is anticipated to maintain its supremacy in the micronized salt market. It is also forecast to show a positive growth trajectory.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in micronized salt market, with China and India together accounting for nearly 30% of the global share.

Utilization of micronized salt in bakery and confectionery applications are expected to remain constant in terms of market share. However, they are set to grow 1.3X by 2028 over 2019.

Premium grade micronized salts are projected to show moderate growth rate in the market, while value grade micronized salts are expected to present high growth rate during forecast.

“Investments in micronized salt to fit industrial specifications and specific functionalities is expected to increase demand. Companies catering to the food processing industry are expected to gain long term benefits.” says Fact.MR analyst.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4568

Regional Expansion to be Key Forte of Stakeholders

The market of micronized salt is fragmented with top players accounting for nearly 40% revenue share. Top players like Cargill Incorporated, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Ciech S.A, Tata Chemicals Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V and INEOS group Ltd have focused on increasing their presence in micronized salt market. Some companies have been trying to increase their revenue streams by gaining new contracts in foreign markets, while others are establishing their distribution channels with collaborations with regional suppliers and distributors. These efforts of micronized salt manufacturers are expected to be supplemental to growth of market.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4568

Find More Valuable Insights on the Global Micronized Salt Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for micronized salt, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2028). The micronized salt report discloses compelling insights into the demand for micronized salt by purity (purity 98% to 99.5% and purity above 99.5%) and by application (bakery and confectionery products, meat, poultry & seafood, milk and dairy products, beverages, canned/preserved fruits & vegetables, prepared meals, and others ), across 9 key regions and countries.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates