Fact.MR Report: What is the impact of Coronavirus on Active Insulation Market Growth

The growth trajectory of active insulation market is primarily hinged on the need for energy efficient construction schemes and superior insulation systems in polar countries which perennially record low temperatures. Temperatures as low as -39°C mandate insulation of residential and commercial properties in countries such as Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and parts of the United States. Global active insulation market is expected to grow at a steady 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for performance textiles such as active wear & sportswear will also drive growth for market players. Consumer trends exhibit signs of continued increase in demand for active insulation clothing.

Key Takeaways of Active Insulation Market Study

Polyester materials occupy largest market share on the back of properties such as high dimensional stability, and superior resistance to alkali, and decay.

Building & Construction segment will grow at a healthy 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2029.

Textiles will gain 1.6X growth during the forecast owing to product innovation and development of active insulation materials and modern textile manufacturing.

North America commands leading share of over 1/3rd of total market value. Growth in this region can be attributed to extreme temperature variations and resuscitation of buildings and structures to minimize heat loss and infiltration of cold air.

“Active Insulation market will experience healthy growth due to favorable trends such as increasing consumer demand for activewear & sportswear, and stringent government policies regarding energy efficient infrastructure. Market players stand to gain remunerative growth opportunities by leveraging material and production technology advancements. “-Says Fact.MR Analyst

Infrastructure Development and Material Innovations to Sustain Growth

Infrastructure projects around the world are reaping energy savings by deploying active insulation materials in building & construction. Early adopters are proactively developing innovative and sustainable materials and efficient manufacturing methods of active insulation products. For instance, Polartec® released a 100% recyclable fabric which is anticipated to be employed in manufacturing active insulation products for popular brands such as Adidas, Burton, and Houdini. Companies are modernizing the production process by innovating energy efficient manufacturing techniques. For instance, PrimaLoft® PURE®, a proprietary technique by PrimaLoft® saves up to 48% carbon emission from active insulation product manufacturing. Developing countries offer the most lucrative growth opportunities on the back of increasing infrastructure investment coupled with stringent energy efficiency regulations.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global active insulation market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the active insulation market on the basis of material type (Polyester, Cotton, Wool, Nylon, Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, and Others), application (Textiles (activewear, sportswear, and others), and Building & Construction (Residential, and Commercial)), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

