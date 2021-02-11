Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2022

Market Synopsis of Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

Market Scenario:

Wi-Fi is a technology that practices radio waves to deliver network connectivity. A Wi-Fi as a service market connection is recognized using a wireless connecter to produce hotspots areas in the locality of a wireless router that are connected to the network and permit operators to access internet facilities. After configuration Wi-Fi offers wireless connectivity to devices by producing frequencies among 2.4GHz – 5GHz, built on the quantity of data on the network.

In Wi-Fi as a Service permits industries with limited IT resources to offer their customers and employees fast, protected, and dependable wireless LAN access through multiple locations. The key drivers pouring the Wi-Fi as a Service market cover growing requirement for low capital spending and compact total cost of ownership, and claim for centralized management and remote troubleshooting. Wi-Fi as a Service services also offer quicker placement and end-to-end prominence. With the rise in the acceptance rate of Wi-Fi as a Service between Small and Medium Enterprises, the Wi-Fi as a Service market is likely to gain major grip throughout the forecast period. Wi-Fi as a service is a completely cloud-based management system. Since the placement of Wi-fi as a service is laidback and not time consuming as no installation of cable is essential, it can be achieved via network operating center, and accordingly allows smaller business organizations to attain quick and trustworthy data network. Wi-Fi as a service is perfect for provisional locations and office relocations. Furthermore, progressive analytic tools are delivered with Wi-Fi as service, which help in evaluating customer’s behavior. Wi-Fi as a service is also armed with involuntary system advancements and allow harmless visitor access.

The Wi-Fi as a Service market size is projected to raise from USD ~1 Billion in 2016 to USD ~5 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of ~38% throughout the calculation period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Digital Camera market are –Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Rogers Communication Inc.(U.S.),Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singapore),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(U.S.),Fujitsu Limited(Japan),Big Air Group Limited(Australia),Ruckus Wireless(U.S.),IPASS Inc.(U.S),Zebra Technologies Corporation(U.S.) and among the others.

Segments:

The Global Wi-Fi as a service market has been segmented on the basis of, Hardware, Location, Service organization type, Industry and geography. On the basis of Hardware the Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented as Wireless Access Point, Gateway ,antenna, Wireless LAN Controller, Wi-Fi as a service Segmented on the basis Location Indoor ,Outdoor Wi-Fi as a service segmented on the basis of service such as Cloud access Point, Support and maintenance and network planning and design on the basis of Organization size Wi-Fi as a service market segmented in Small & Medium scale business, Large Scale Business and among others, on the basis of Industry Wi-Fi as a service market segmented in to Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and among the others on the basis On the basis of geography it has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest market share and lead the Wi-Fi as a Service market in the forecast period, to large investments in cloud-based solutions, initial implementation of new & evolving technologies, and great quantity of players present in this region. North America contributes to the greatest projecting market for WI fi as service due to healthy organization and favorable administrative strategies The APAC region is in the early growth phase; though, it is the wildest rising region for the overall Wi-Fi as a Service market. The main cause for the high evolution rate in APAC is the rising demand for economical Wi-Fi services between Small and Medium Enterprises in this area.

