Geospatial Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Geospatial Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Geospatial Market:

Market Scenario:

Geo means earth and spatial can be described as anything that takes up space. It can be applied to anything that takes up space on the h.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the market are the demand for the integration and convergence of geospatial information with mainstream technologies, commoditization of geospatial data for various industries. Also, the rising demand for geospatial analytics solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities across various industries and the rising adoption of geospatial solutions for safety and security.

The geospatial analytics can be analyzed for market segmentation on the basis of demography, lifestyle and behavioral. Hence, analysis would help organizations to promote programs and target new customers. Even reducing operational and logistic costs by various organizations is expected to drive the growth of the geospatial analytics market. Geospatial analytics helps government figure crime locations, issue alerts in situation of natural calamities and designing disaster recovery mechanisms.

The emergence of smart cities and increasing demand for innovating technologies in developing countries is going to boost the demand of the market. The increasing usage of GPS enabled smartphone devices and the innovations in technology would also increase the opportunities. The factor hampering the growth are the privacy issues related to storage of geospatial data and legal issues related to storage of personal information. However, the initial set up of the analytics products require high investment.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global geospatial market and North-America is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global geospatial market include DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.) ESRI (U.S.), , Trimble Navigation LTD. (U.S.), MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates, Ltd. (Canada), Fugro N.V. (Netherlands), RMSI (India), Harris Corporation (U.S. among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of geospatial market into type, technology, end-users and region.

By Type-

Surface Analytics

Network Analytics

Geo-visualization

Others

By Technology-

Remote Sensing

GPS

GIS

Others

By End-users-

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defense & Intelligence

Natural Resources

Others

By Region-

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Out of these, surveying accounted for the largest market share majorly due to rising demand for surveying geospatial solutions across various verticals such as infrastructure development to optimize the use of available resources.

Out of these end-users, automotive segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing use of geospatial technologies in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to increasing g adoption and usage of such analytics across various verticals. Also, infrastructure and smart city developments are factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

