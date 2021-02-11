Managed Security Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Managed Security Services Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022

Market Synopsis of Managed security services Market:

Market Scenario:

The managed security services provide positive monitoring of the customer’s security environment and also provides security against DDOS attacks, email viruses, firewalls and intrusion detection and prevention service. The study indicates that the increasing complexity and focused targeting of attacks boosts demand for organizations to follow a managed security service provider thus growing the market for the managed security service. Apart from it the study also indicates that shortage of in-house and deep security expertise and talent drives demand for organizations to partner with a managed security service provider.

The study indicates the current scenario as, budgets are tight, skills are at a premium and business imperatives like mobility, social media, web applications and big data can pose risks as well as inefficiencies if they’re not properly managed. To overcome these challenges the managed security services are used. Managed security services major benefits are, cost effectiveness, continuous security monitoring, deep and broad security protection and others. These benefits also drive the managed security market. Recently there has been a rise in demand for advanced threat protection due to increasing cyber-attacks are the key market drivers for managed security services market. Besides, the managed security services also has a few drawbacks as regulatory non-compliance, managed security service providers typically do not understand the business culture or industry as well as internal enterprise staff, enterprise has to trust a third party to manage their intellectual property and client data and others. These factors results as the restraining factors for the growth of managed security services market.

The global Managed security services market is expected to grow at USD ~34 Billion by 2022, at ~12% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Managed security services Market are – IBM (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), CenturyLink (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), HP Enterprises (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Solutionary Inc. (U.S.), Dell SecureWorks (U.S.), CSC (U.S.), Trustwave (U.S.), Rapid 7 (U.S.), BT Group (UK) among others.

Segments:

Managed security services are segmented on the basis of service type, organization size, deployment and end-user.

Managed security services by service type:

IPS and IDS

DDOS

Endpoint security

Unified threat management

SIEM

Firewall management

Managed security services by organization size:

SMBs

Large Enterprise

Managed security services by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On premise

Hybrid

Managed security services by End-user:

BFSI

IT/ITES

Retail

Manufacturing

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Managed security services market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region would dominate the Managed security services market by the forecast period owing to the presence of developed countries like United States, Canada and also due high adoption of managed security solutions to handle the ever changing rules and regulations. The study indicates that Europe would have the second biggest market share in the managed security services market and would have steady and positive growth in the market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region would show a positive growth in managed security services market by the forecast period.

