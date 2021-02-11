Global Narrowband IoT ChipsetMarket Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Narrowband IoT ChipsetMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

The report covers the analysis and forecast of theNarrowband IoT Chipset market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of theNarrowband IoT Chipset market, by segmenting it based on by deployment type, by devices, by end-use and regional demand. Adoption of high speed internet has been the major factor to drive the growth ofNarrowband IoT Chipset market. Increasing demand for cellular IoT networks and long-range connectivity are some of the factors which creates a high growth opportunity of the market worldwide. Rising performance of IoT technology and growth in internet penetration are expected to augment the growth ofNarrowband IoT Chipset market during the projection period.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by deployment type, by devices, and end-use in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the globalNarrowband IoT Chipset market across five broad geographic regions are included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in theNarrowband IoT Chipset market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of theNarrowband IoT Chipset market.

The report provides the size of theNarrowband IoT Chipset market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the globalNarrowband IoT Chipset market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. TheNarrowband IoT Chipset market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of theNarrowband IoT Chipset market, split into regions. Based on, deployment type, devices, and end-use we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue forNarrowband IoT Chipset. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales ofNarrowband IoT Chipset several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Vodafone Group PLC, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and others.

The globalNarrowband IoT Chipset market has been segmented into:

GlobalNarrowband IoT Chipset Market: By Deployment Type

Guard Band

Standalone

In-Band

GlobalNarrowband IoT Chipset Market: By Devices

Trackers

Wearable Devices

Alarms and Detectors

Smart Appliances

Smart Metering

Others

GlobalNarrowband IoT Chipset Market: By End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Retail

Safety & Security

Others

GlobalNarrowband IoT Chipset Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

