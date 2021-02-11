Global AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The air filter for automotive market 2020 can achieve a robust CAGR between 2017 and 2022 (appraisal period), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide covid-19 impact Analysis with the report.

An impact analysis on COVID-19 by MRFR reveals that there has been a significant drop in vehicle sales in the first few months of 2020, given the shutdowns across countries and the oil price fluctuations. Leading automotive OEMs are adopting several tactics to mitigate the negative impact on their businesses by assessing their dealerships to resume services. The short-term impact of COVID-19 in the automotive sector has led to shutting down of assembly plants in the United States (US), manufacturing interruptions across Europe and ceased export of Chinese components. However, till the time a COVID-19 breakthrough is not achieved, the automotive industry will remain fortified, owing to the ongoing efforts by leading companies to curb revenue losses by adopting recovery tactics such as mergers and acquisitions and more. However, the pandemic outbreak has led to higher demand for bacteria and virus protection in passenger cars and various other vehicle segments. In addition, OEMs along with tier 1 manufacturers are working on developing products that help sterilize the air inside vehicles, which can mean better growth prospects for the air filer for automotive market in the following years.

Air filters are mandatory in all types of automotive internal combustion engines for maintaining a steady inflow of clean air within the cylinders. Air is cleaned by these products before passing to the cylinders, thus preventing grit, dust, dirt, and other debris from leading to damage. These benefits boost the demand for air filters in the automotive industry.

The mounting demand for air filters in the automotive industry on account of strict government regulations pertaining to vehicle emissions can be one of the prime growth boosters in the global market. It is projected that the worldwide automotive industry can witness massive growth in the coming years, thanks to the increasing spending capacity, and the improved living standards across regions. The growth of the automotive industry can have an obvious effect on the air filter for automotive market over the given period. Air filter for automotive can also note further demand because of the soaring concerns with regard to environmental pollution due to smoke from vehicle exhausts.

The existence of a highly-established regulatory structure, especially in developed regions like Europe and North America can induce growth of automotive air filters over the next few years. On the other hand, the persistently thriving automotive industry in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific can most likely promote business growth in the ensuing period.

