Global WOODEN DECKINGS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global wooden decking market is garnering significant traction. The market growth attributes to the increasing preference for wooden decking for aesthetics, low- maintenance, and cost-competitive flooring requirements. Wooden decking makes a more popular choice due to its aesthetics, maintenance requirements, and price range.

With the rising technological advances over the past few years, decking options have grown exponentially, offering durable, pressure-treated with waterborne preservatives wood materials. Wooden decking is a proven economical, long-lasting solution for covering the floor structure, and hence, it perceives a broad uptake, attracting more consumers. Moreover, the rising uptake of wooden decking as a flooring option escalates market growth.

In its recently published wooden decking market analysis, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the market is estimated to grow at around 1.37% CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The wooden decking market perceives augmented demand worldwide. Wooden decking witnesses increasing uptake in developed (western) regions due to extreme cold weather and high living standards that demand a warm covering and attractive flooring options.

Additionally, improving economic conditions, alongside the urbanization and changing lifestyles of people in developing regions, create substantial market demand. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of wooden decking in several government buildings and facilities influence market growth, demonstrating improved aesthetic value. Moreover, the benefits of wooden decking materials, such as microbial protection and decorative finish, accelerate the market demand.

Global Wooden Decking Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics:

By Type : Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood, Tropical Hardwood, and others.

By Application : Floor, Wall, Railing, and others.

By End User : Residential and Non-residential.

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Wooden Decking Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global wooden decking market. The largest market share attributes to the increasing demand for low maintenance building products. Besides, the rising technological advances in manufacturing techniques and the development of advanced materials drive the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for green buildings and sustainable materials in the region influences the growth of the market.

Also, substantial investments in commercial real estate and growing construction projects foster market growth in the region. The US, backed by the significant developments in commercial and residential structures, exponentially contributes to the regional market growth, accounting for the largest market share. The North American wooden decking market is expected to retain its leadership throughout the forecast period.

