Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA)Market Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA)Market Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

In 2017, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atos SE

Automation Anywhere Inc

Be Informed B.V.

Blue Prism Group Plc

Cicero Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genfour

Genpact Ltd

Infosys Ltd

IPSoft Inc

Jacada Inc

Kofax Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integration Technology

Independent Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Sector

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.