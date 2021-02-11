Global Data Center ColocationMarket Research and ForecastMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Data Center ColocationMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyA

In 2018, the global Data Center Colocation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Colt

Coresite

Cyrusone

Digital Realty Trust

Dupont Fabros Technology

Equinix

I/O Data Centers

IBM

Internap

Interxion

Level Communications

NTT Communications

Navisite

Peer Hosting

QTS

Rackforce

Rackspace

Sabey Corporation

Savvis

Telecity Group

Telehouse/Kddi

Telx/Abry Partnersa

Verizon Terremark

Windstream

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Energy

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SMB

Large Enterprises

SOHO

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Colocation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.