Power Transmission And Motion Control Market Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2023

The study reveals that Power Transmission And Motion Control Equipment are trending in North America region. The power transmission and motion control products are gaining momentum in these region as it is used in a wide variety of high-volume manufacturing processes. These products are more reliable, durable, and cost effective and enhancing the efficiency of manufacturing operations. These power transmission and motion control components such as linear motion slides and actuators, gearboxes, timing belts/pulleys/bushings, and a host of shaft couplings, bore reducers, and other mechanical devices. These components have huge demand in the market as it is widely used in mechanical drivetrains to create movement.

In North America region, the power transmission and motion control demand are growing due to increase efficiency, extend component life and reduce long-term operating costs. The automation requires safe, smart and sustainable production and delivery. The motion control products and devices helps to gain process effectiveness and improve system operations and performance. In 2016, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. went into the agreement to amend its existing credit facility.

The Global Power Transmission And Motion Control Market is growing rapidly over 30% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 255 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Global Power transmission and motion control Market Segmentation

The global power transmission and motion control market are bifurcated on the basis of products, components, applications and region. The products are segmented into motors, gearings, clutches & brakes, belts & chain drivers, hydraulics/pneumatics and others. The component is segmented into services, solutions and others. The applications are segmented mining, automotive, aerospace & defense, power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global power transmission and motion control market are – Altra Industrial Motion Corporation (U.S.), Cangro Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Forbes Engineering Sales, Inc. (U.S.), Poklar Power Motion, Inc. (U.S.), Custom Machine & Tool Co., Inc. (U.S.), Plastic PowerDrive Products, LLC. (U.S.), E&E Special Products LLC (U.S.), C-Flex Bearing Co., Inc. (U.S), Servo2Go.com Ltd. (U.S.), NMB Technologies Corporation (U.S.) and Applied Motion Products Inc. (U.S), among others.

On geographic basis, global power transmission and motion control market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the power transmission and motion control market. The power transmission and motion control is gaining huge demand due to the presence of major players such as Custom Machine & Tool Co., Inc. (U.S.)), Forbes Engineering Sales, Inc. (U.S.) in these regions. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for power transmission and motion control during the forecast period due to economic development and industrial production in Europe.

