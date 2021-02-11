ECAD Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global ECAD Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) is big business, and the market is driven by the increasing use of cloud-based ECAD solutions and increasing demand for electronic design automation. According to the MRFR analysis, Cadence Design System Inc. occupied the first position in the ECAD market. The company has a stronghold over nearly all the major markets, including North America and Europe. The company concentrates on continuous research & development, which helps the company to have a competitive edge over other key players operating in the market. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio and a strong customer base.

Segmental Analysis

The Global ECAD Market has been segmented based on component, industry type, application, vertical, and region.

The global electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market, by industry type, has been divided into the process industry and discrete industry. The discrete industry segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The verticals studied for the market research report are automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, equipment and machinery, railway, power generation and energy, oil & gas, food & beverage, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to lead the global electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for ECAD solutions during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into three countries, namely the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The US is the leading market in North America, accounting for a significant market share. The electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) market in the US is expected to grow significantly, owing to the presence of major players. The market growth in the country can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, advances in digital technology, higher disposable incomes, and the high demand for advanced manufacturing robotic technologies. In addition to it, favorable government policies to help factory automation are contributing to the growth of the global market. Adding to it, the market growth is driven by the increased demand for intelligent and automated manufacturing systems and the rising focus on digitization of oil fields to adopt industry 4.0.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global ECAD market include Zuken (Japan), Aucotec AG (Germany), WSCAD (Germany), MENTOR GRAPHICS (US), Autodesk Inc. (US), Sienna Ecad Technologies (India), Dassault Systèmes SE (France), TRIMBLE INC. (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), IGE+XAO Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Eplan Software & Service Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc.(US), ALPI International Software SA (France), and Cadence Design System Inc. (US).

