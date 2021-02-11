Content Analytics Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2023

The emergence of the internet has caused production and recording of humungous amounts of data. Use of various social media platforms, digital media to create and share content has been a significant contributor to the emergence of the concept of big data. Such data contains many useful but hidden trends that can help organizations with various decisions. Rising use of social media, digital media and a shift of business operations to cloud-based platforms has enabled organizations to capture intricate details and trends in the data that is being produced each minute with the help of content analytics solutions. Along with better decision making, it aids organizations in providing better forecasting and helps end users to achieve improved process and efficiency while optimizing economies of scale.

On the advent of various interactive platforms, including a rise in the usage of social media, increasing shift towards electronic record maintaining in many industrial sectors, the demand for content analytics solutions is elevated. Factors such as ease in the availability and accessibility of smart communication devices and enhanced technological infrastructure are influencing significant growth in the global content analytics market. The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) has prognosticated a lucrative 22% CAGR for content analytics market during the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Content Analytics Market has been segmented by application, deployment and vertical. By application, the market is segmented into speech analytics, text analytics, web analytics, and social media analytics. Based on deployment, the content analytics market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, government, travel & hospitality, and media & entertainment.

Detailed Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to witness market growth for content analytics owing to high adoption of cloud-based solutions by organizations and a need to improve the information governance in organizations. The study conducted by Market Research Future concludes that Europe is anticipated to showcase significant market growth for content analytics solutions. The Asia Pacific is estimated to garner the fastest growth due to continuous investments in research and development of content analytics market. Further, the robust growth in the e-commerce trends to attract new customers is driving substantial growth to the content analytics market in the region. The Asia Pacific is also witnessing higher adoption of content analytics tools by small and medium enterprises. Emergent countries such as India and China are seen adopting content analytics tools on a large scale due to increasing population, growing IT landscape and expanding e-commerce industries. Moreover, competitive advantage, budding retail sector, and proliferated technological advancements in cloud, analytics, and mobile technologies are boosting growth in the content analytics market in the region.

Key Players

Due to the presence of multiple players who strive to capture a greater share, the global content analytics market appears to be moderately fragmented during the forecast period of 2017 and 2023. The report published by Market Research Future has profiled the significant players in the content analytics market to provide a comprehensive overview of their operations and strategies.

Some of these prominent players present in the global content analytics market include International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems, INC. (U.S.), Clarabridge, INC. (U.S.), Interactive Intelligence Group, INC. (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Verint Systems (U.S.), Nice Systems LTD. (Israel), SAP SE (Germany), and SAS Institute, INC. (U.S.).

