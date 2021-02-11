Global Adventure Tourism Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Adventure Tourism market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Adventure Tourism, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Adventure Tourism market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Adventure Tourism companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Soft Adventure

Hard Adventure

On the basis of type, the Adventure Tourism market is segmented into soft adventure, and hard adventure. The soft adventure segment is account for the larger share of the global market，occupied 90%

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Solo

Group

Family

Couples

Applications, included in this market are solo, group, family, couples. Couples is expected to account for the largest share of the global market ,occupied 41.7% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

